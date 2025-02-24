Auditions for the Mediterranean Youth Orchestra will be held in Malta on Wednesday, February 26.

The Orchestre des Jeunes de la Méditerranée (OJM) is open to emerging classical musicians aged 18 to 26 based in Malta. For over 40 years, the OJM has provided orchestral training that offers young artists an opportunity to refine their musical skills while meeting other talented musicians from across the Mediterranean.

“The Mediterranean Youth Orchestra is not only about musical growth but also about creating a space where young artists can freely express themselves and collaborate across borders, despite national and political divides,” said Davinia Galea, managing director of ARC Research & Consultancy.

“In today's climate, these exchanges are crucial to sustaining democratic values and ensuring that diverse artistic voices remain heard.”

ARC forms part of an OJM-led European network designed to support emerging artists.

Stephen Scerri, an OJM alumni, said the experience was "transformative for me, both as an artist and as a person.

"I was able to connect with musicians from all over the Mediterranean, exchanging cultural stories and traditions. The orchestra’s commitment to collaborative composition through the MEDINEA project further deepened my understanding of music as a universal language. It motivated me to continue pursuing music with a sense of purpose and passion.”

Applications for auditions are open until noon on February 21. Information is available online.