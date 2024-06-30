The Auditor-General has been asked to investigate alleged abuse of public funds by the Films Commission, the Tourism Authority and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo in connection with the minister's recent wedding.

The request was made by ADPD which pointed out that substantial funds had been spent by the Films Commission and the MTA at Manoel Island in preparation for the Malta Film Festival.

But even before the festival was held, the facility was used for the minister's wedding.

The party referred to a report by ShiftNews and called on the auditor to investigate what appeared to be abuse of public funds, with spending made for a public purpose having been used for a private activity.