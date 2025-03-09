Josephine Ebejer Grech, an A-level biology teacher at Giovanni Curmi Higher Secondary School in Naxxar, was recently awarded the Outstanding Educator Award by the International Agency for Quality Assurance in Pre-Tertiary and Higher Education (QAHE).

The honour was granted following a detailed evaluation of her academic work, which includes multiple publications in prestigious journals.

Ebejer Grech also recently presented her research at the University of London and the University of Cambridge, and at the end of March she will be presenting new academic work at the University of Oxford.

She also writes regularly for Maltese journals, including The Sunday Times of Malta, and delivers professional development sessions for teachers in various schools.

Ebejer Grech graduated as a teacher in 2000 and continued her studies in psychology, neuroscience, neuroplasticity, well-being and academic resilience, with a particular focus on post-secondary students. After obtaining an MBA with distinction and receiving the Outstanding Student Award for her high academic achievements, she embarked on doctoral studies and is currently in her second year.