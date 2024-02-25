A 14-month-old baby was among motorists and pedestrians injured in three accidents on Saturday-Sunday night.

The accident involving the baby was a collision on Zabbar Road, Paola near Ġnien Lorry Sant at about 11pm on Saturday.

The baby boy was in a Nissan Qashqai car driven by a 31-year-old man from Fgura. A woman, 24, and another two girls aged three four were also in the vehicle. The woman was slightly injured.

The other car, an Opel Corsa, was being driven by 70-year-old man from Marsaxlokk accompanied by a woman, also aged 70. The woman in the second car was also hospitalised with slight injuries.

Sta Venera accident

Earlier on Saturday evening two pedestrians and a motorist were injured after another crash between two vehicles in Sta Venera.

The accident happened at 8.30pm in St Joseph High Road.

The cars were a Smart driven by a 64-year-old man from Msida and a Skoda Superb driven by a 20-year-old man from Birkirkara.

The injured pedestrians, who had been standing outside a bar, were two men aged 57 from Hamrun and 54 from Valletta respectively. Both were slightly injured. The 64-year-old motorist was also hospitalised.

Four-car collision on Tal-Barrani Road

On Tal-Barrani Road, Tarxien, a motorist and a passenger were slightly injured in a four-car collision on the traffic lights.

The accident occurred just after 2am on Sunday and involved a Peugeot Partner driven by a 28-year-old man from Birzebbuġa, a Renault Captur driven by a 34-year-old man from Ħamrun, a Ford Torneo Custom driven by a 30-year-old from Swieqi and a BMW 116. The driver and a passenger in the BMW, two men aged 20 and 21 from Paola were slightly injured.