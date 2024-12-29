Pope Francis made a profoundly symbolic gesture on Christmas Eve when he eased open the Holy Door of St Peter’s Basilica and declared that it will remain open for the special Jubilee Year 2025.

The aim of the Jubilee, the Holy Father said, is “to bring hope to the interminable, dreary days of prisoners, to the cold and dismal lodgings of the poor, and to all those places desecrated by war and violence”. Speaking with a sense of urgency, he urged “all people of all nations” to find the courage “to silence the sounds of arms and overcome divisions” plaguing the world.

Here in Malta, the Archdiocese will today mark the start of the Jubilee year with a pilgrimage from St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat – the humble seed of Christianity on our islands – to the Mdina Cathedral as we prepare for a programme of events for 2025.

However, the pilgrimage we are set to embark upon – as we extend an open invitation to everyone to join us – goes way beyond the physical: it is an opportunity for all of us to contemplate a spiritual journey of renewal to enable us to embrace new hope, deepen our appreciation of life, and foster a renewed commitment to building a better future.

For us, a meaningful and authentic appreciation of our creation means acknowledging that life begins at conception and ends on this earth in a natural manner before continuing into eternity. Nobody has the right to precipitate an untimely end.

Speaking as the United Kingdom recently discussed a controversial law to permit assisted dying, the Archbishop of Westminster, Cardinal Vincent Nichols, warned that the culture within the medical profession could change from a duty of care into a duty to kill.

As we confront the reality of a declining indigenous population in Malta, we would do well to ask ourselves a fundamental question: is this the conversion we truly wish to make? Or should we be seeking to promote life to ensure – as I had an opportunity to propose on the 50th anniversary of Republic Day – that there will still be Maltese to represent Malta’s identity and fly our national colours when our generation fades away?

Each new life enriches society - Charles J. Scicluna

There were some who misinterpreted these comments and viewed them as a missive against the many from other countries who have chosen to make Malta their home. Nothing could be further from the truth. The sole aim of my message was to encourage our people to cherish the value of children as a source of blessing.

As we celebrate the profound blessing conferred to us by the birth of a child, we would do well to reflect on how each new life enriches society; in so many ways. And rather than despairing that our nation currently has the lowest birthrate in Europe, let us embrace the opportunity to respond with concrete action.

Each of us bears a responsibility to contribute to creating a supportive and nurturing environment; one that inspires young couples to embrace the future with hope, build loving homes, and welcome the gift of children.

Of course, we acknowledge that not everyone is able to experience this blessing, and I extend my deepest encouragement to couples who choose adoption or fostering. I also commend the efforts of all those who contribute to creating an environment that supports and facilitates the journey of parenthood.

This year, I chose to deliver my Christmas message from Hospice Malta, which is now based in a building gifted by the Church, traditionally known as the Cini Institute in Santa Venera.

After being transformed by Adelaide Cini from a family-owned factory into a refuge for young women in need, this institution became a sanctuary, a place where new generations found their beginning. Today, it provides care and support to our brothers and sisters as they prepare for their eternal journey.

Christmas is not merely a celebration of birth; it is also a profound reminder of the eternity of life. Let us remain open to the gift of life. And let us build a culture of hope for the future, for the generations yet to come.

The Jubilee Year is an opportunity to cherish life to the fullest extent, and, as Pope Francis said, to find the courage to walk through the door he has opened for us to become pilgrims of hope. I urge you all to take up his invitation.

Charles J. Scicluna is Archbishop of Malta.