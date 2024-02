Artist

Nothing is known about this artist from Valletta. Most probably he studied under Antoine Favray. He produced altarpieces and portraits, and one of the portraits hen painted was of the Rev. Salvatore Antonio Vassallo OFM who was Custodian of the Holy Land (1817-1820).

