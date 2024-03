The National Blood Transfusion Centre said Sunday that the Blood Bank in Guardamangia will be opened for donations today in view of an urgent need for O positive and O negative blood.

The Blood Bank will remain open till 8pm.

For further details and the provision of transport call 80074313.

Blood donations can also be made on Sunday at a donations unit near Zurrieq local council office and the health clinic in Xewkija until 1pm.