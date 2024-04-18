The introduction of bodycams has seen a drop in attacks on police and baseless allegations, Home Affairs Minister told a meeting organised by EuroCOP.

Times of Malta is informed that the number of violent attacks on officers dropped from 66 in 2019 to 36 in 2023.

Over five years, a total of 217 cases of violence against officers were recorded: 48 cases in 2020, 31 cases in 2021, and 36 in 2022.

When bodycams were introduced in 2021 through a €1 million investment, Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà said the gadgets would start being worn for the officers' own protection but also the protection of people they faced, with the footage proving useful in court proceedings.

At the EuroCOP conference, hosted by the Malta Police Union, Minister Byron Camilleri said bodycams have "increased the protection of officers, and also led to a drop in incidents and baseless allegations".

The European Confederation of Police is the umbrella organisation for 30 police unions and staff organisations in Europe.

The government said in a statement that a EuroCOP meeting held in Malta this week focused on the "alarming increase" in physical, oral and virtual attacks on officers. The meeting proposed the collection of data about violence against police officers across Europe that would help improve training programmes for officers.