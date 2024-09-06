Updated at 9.00 am with Desirei Grech’s comments

An explosives team was called to Birkirkara on Thursday evening after the newly elected mayor, Desirei Grech received several threats from a former local council volunteer and caught him circling her car.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Grech said she began to receive threatening notes from a former local council volunteer after she was sworn in as interim mayor in July.

She said she did not know the person, but that he was a former volunteer associated with the Labour Party and “could not take the change in the council”.

Shortly after she was sworn in as mayor, she and other councillors began to find threatening notes in the council garage or next to the store room.

“One note read, ‘Don’t you dare try to stop me, because you will see what will happen.”

On 19 July, another threatening note was found on the store room door.

One of the notes left by the former PL local council volunteer. Credit: Desirei Grech

She said while the notes never addressed her directly, she said it was clear who the volunteer was addressing.

Grech filed two police reports, yet the man kept returning.

On Thursday evening, following a council meeting, the man was seen at the council car park. Grech said the council secretary approached him and asked him to leave the site, yet he remained.

"I saw him for the first time yesterday, as he was circling my car," she said, adding she contacted the police immediately after.

The police called the bomb squad to check Grech's car. No explosives were found.

Grech said the council will now proceed against the man in court.

In a Facebook post, Grech said she decided to call the police and bomb disposal unit after the “diverse threats and harassment” she received have increased.

She said she had to take the necessary steps and would take legal action against all those involved.

“I condemn any form of action to make me give up and not allow me to work for the good of Birkirkara,” she added.

PN’s deputy leader, Alex Perici Calascione said he went to the Birkirkara Local Council after being requested by PN leader Bernard Grech, following reports that the explosive team was on site.

He condemned “all forms of threats” and said the PN will not allow “anyone or anything” to obstruct the work of its representatives. He also thanked the police for responding promptly to the call.

Outgoing PN general secretary, Michael Piccinino also took to social media following the incident and said the party will not allow councillors to be intimidated because they are doing their job.

It is not yet clear at what time the bomb squad was called to the council on Thursday evening.

Grech has been serving as an interim mayor since July after councillors could not agree on who should be mayor following the local council elections.

Grech had received the highest number of votes from the candidates of the Nationalist Party, and the party won the most votes in the Birkirkara election. .