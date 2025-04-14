Foreign Minister Ian Borg reiterated Malta's support for the Palestinian Authority when he met Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa on the margins of the EU’s first high-level dialogue with the Authority.

“Malta condemns the resumption of attacks on Gaza and calls for Israel to exercise restraint. We continue to underscore the importance of safeguarding the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and urge Hamas to honour their commitments on the release of hostages,” Borg said at the Luxembourg meeting.

He also underlined the need to protect civilians and humanitarian aid workers, while facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The two ministers discussed Malta’s assistance to the Palestinians, including increased financial support to UNRWA, the World Food Programme and other organisations currently operating under difficult conditions to provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people.

Malta is also providing medical assistance to Palestinian patients in Malta, as well as scholarships to Palestinian students.

“We must continue emphasising the importance of a just and lasting peace, firmly rooted in the Two-State Solution with borders based on pre-1967 lines and Jerusalem as the capital of both states living side-by-side in peace and security," Borg said.

Commenting on the EU's dialogue with the Palestinian Authority, Borg urged the EU to take an active and coordinated role in engaging with Arab and like-minded partners on the Arab Recovery and Reconstruction Plan, as the most viable plan for the future of the Gaza Strip.

“Malta supports EU efforts towards Palestinian state-building and calls for a proactive EU engagement in the peace process at this critical juncture,” he said.