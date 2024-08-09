Works on the Buġibba breakwater and ferry landing project are nearing completion, as 70% of the work needed for the project has been completed, Infrastructure Malta has said.

In a statement on Friday, the agency the project, which is co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund, hopes to potentially extend ferry services from Valletta, Sliema and Mġarr in Gozo to St Paul’s Bay.

The 180-metre breakwater will serve to reduce wave impact in the bay, providing increased protection for fishing boats and other small vessels that dock in the area.

Once completed, the breakwater will also feature mooring facilities and safer platforms for passenger ferries that make use of the area in the summertime for recreational trips.

The project has seen the construction of a new 37-metre pier that extends from the northern side of the breakwater to provide more shelter and safer mooring even in adverse weather conditions.

The newly constructed pier. Photo: Infrastructure Malta

The existing stairs near the breakwater are also going to be redesigned to ensure added safety.

Infrastructure Mata has said that all mooring spots in the bay will be retained and will not impact passage for vessels entering the inlet.

It also intends to reinforce these newly built structured by placing revetment around them to diminish wave impact, similar to those at the breakwater at Qrejten Point in Marsaxlokk. This will help prolong the lifespan of the structure by shielding it from the elements.

Additionally, on land next to the breakwater, a small passenger terminal is planned for people to be able to wait in the shade and purchase tickets for sea travel.

“As sea transport usage continues to increase, Infrastructure Malta is developing this new infrastructure to extend public transport beyond Grand Harbour and Marsamxett Harbour to St. Paul’s Bay. This effort follows the completion of terminals in Bormla and Sliema,” the statement said.

“The new piers have improved the safety and efficiency of this travel mode. Additionally, Infrastructure Malta has constructed small shelters for passengers as part of these facilities.”

