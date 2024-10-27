As the next national budget approaches, it’s time to focus on the real engine of our society – the middle class. These are the people who form the backbone of our economy.

They wake up every day to juggle work, raise children and build the future they want for themselves and their families.

They are hardly into lofty political promises or futuristic visions. Instead, they need a stable economy that guarantees a stable income, quality public services and a general sense of safety. These are the basic components which make up a quality standard of living.

Long-termism in policymaking may only be found away from the traditional binary, tug-of-war approach to politics.

Common ground politics is about finding pragmatic solutions that deliver for the majority – including the middle class. This is the space where we can focus on what matters most to people’s daily lives – their well-being.

One of the most effective ways we can support working people is through meaningful tax reform. I strongly back the upcoming tax cut, as long as it is designed with the right priorities in mind.

First and foremost, it should target the lower brackets of middle-income earners. These are the individuals who need to be left with enough disposable income to do more than just cope but live comfortably.

Middle-income earners should be able to afford adequate housing at the prices found on the market. They should be able to withstand sudden hefty expenses without being exposed to long-term financial stress.

A tax cut should encourage those who are prepared to make an effort, rewarding hard work, without burdening those who keep our economy moving. In general, the tax cut shouldn’t be framed in a way that feeds into our national apathy towards taxation.

A healthy economy cannot thrive if it does not protect its workers. In today’s fast-evolving labour market, it is time for developed workers’ rights that reflect the realities of modern work. Flexible working arrangements and the ability to balance work and family life are no longer luxuries – they are necessities.

Fair wages should be available to all those contributing to our economy. Precarious work has no more place among us.

If we want to see sustained economic growth, we must build an economy of well-being, one that prioritises financial stability and well-being in equal measure.

This is where community-focused infrastructure comes in. Our communities are our islands’ best resource. When we invest in our towns and villages, we invest in the mental and emotional well-being of our citizens. I hope next year’s budget pushes for development which creates spaces promoting connection, engagement and a sense of belonging.

A stronger, healthier middle class thrives in environments where infrastructure is not just about roads and buildings but about building a community served by efficient public services.

The proliferation of so-called open spaces must first start with the safeguard of public spaces and then move onto facilitating healthy spaces where people interact; away from their workspace and from the screen-bound reality that is devouring our sense of belonging to reality.

In the coming days, much will be said about the national budget. The goal is not simply to manage the numbers; it is to support the lives behind those numbers.

By focusing on a stable income, stronger worker protections and building communities where people feel supported, we can chart a course for an economy that works for everyone. It’s time for politics to meet people where they are – on common ground.

Thomas Bajada is a Labour MEP.