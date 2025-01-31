The Justice Ministry has issued a public call for applications for the appointment of two new magistrates.

The ministry said in a statement the call formed part of the government’s ongoing commitment to strengthening the judiciary and enhancing the efficiency of Malta’s judicial system.

“The investment in the judiciary is continuous. These additional magistrates will enable the Chief Justice to better assign the work to ensure that we increase the quality and efficiency of our country's judicial system,” Minister Jonathan Attard said.

Those interested can submit their application by noon on February 21.