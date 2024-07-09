KorMalta is seeking to engage eight vocal ensemble members on a 12-month contract for service. The chosen members will be performing and rehearsing a vast repertoire under the direction of the principal conductor Riccardo Bianchi. KorMalta is the Maltese national choir, currently composed of 56 members and directed by its artistic and musical director, Riccardo Bianchi. KorMalta is part of NAPA, the National Agency for the Performing Arts.

Interested applicants need to meet the following criteria:

Attend a minimum of 10 rehearsals per month, with at least one taking place on a Saturday (morning and afternoon)

Collaborate closely with fellow Vocal Ensemble members to enhance vocal harmonies.

Take part in a minimum of one concert per month, featuring specially curated repertoire.

Sing with KorMalta full choir whenever required.

Professional development and growth: Strive for personal and professional growth by covering practice hours sessions regularly prepare the repertoire. A fundamental part of the weekly number of hours must be dedicated to this activity and will be judged as an essential part for the fulfilment of the role.

How to apply?

Send your application, including all necessary documents as proof of your qualifications, a motivation letter, and your detailed CV, to KorMalta Producer: karl.fiorini.1@kormalta.mt or Kormalta Artistic Director: riccardo.bianchi.1@kormalta.mt by noon on July 11, 2024.

If you are interested in applying visit kormalta.mt and check out the examination programme.

The call closes at noon on July 11, 2024.