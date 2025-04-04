As Malta continues to experience an influx of foreigners, something which is likely to keep on taking place in the foreseeable future, the challenges and opportunities of integration will keep on taking centre stage. With foreign nationals making up 22.2 per cent of the population in 2025, the need for a structured and effective integration strategy has never been greater. Yet, while policymakers paint a promising picture, the realities of migration in Malta are far more complex.

Migration has reshaped Malta’s demographic make-up over the past decade. Between 2011 and 2024, the number of migrants choosing to settle in Malta increased by 4.9 per cent, most likely drawn by employment opportunities, EU access, the recommendation of friends and relatives and, possibly, also a warmer climate.

Similar patterns have been documented in other small European states that have undergone rapid demographic shifts due to migration. Luxembourg, for instance, has seen its foreign-born population steadily climb, fuelled by its thriving financial sector and proximity to larger economies. In Ireland, migration has not only contributed to labour market growth but has also sparked debates on housing, infrastructure and national identity –challenges that are becoming increasingly familiar in Malta.

Yet, while migration has helped sustain Malta’s economy, it has also introduced complexities. Reports from the Times of Malta have highlighted growing tensions over housing affordability, labour exploitation and social integration, with some questioning whether national policies have kept pace with the rapid demographic shift.

In 2017, Malta introduced its first Migrant Integration Strategy and Action Plan, a landmark document aimed at fostering inclusion. The plan was praised by the UN Refugee Agency as a step toward a more cohesive society. But, as years passed, gaps in its implementation became evident. Many migrants continued to struggle with access to services, fair employment and a genuine sense of belonging. Now, in 2025, the government has launched a second National Integration Strategy, promising a more structured and effective approach.

The 2025-2030 Integration Strategy revolves around six key goals: stronger legal support, improved government services, expanded integration programmes, better well-being for migrants, inclusive communities and fostering mutual understanding. At its core, the strategy proposes a legal overhaul, including the creation of an Integration Scientific Committee and formal agreements between government agencies and NGOs.

A crucial element is the strengthening of integration-related government services, with a focus on transforming the Human Rights Directorate into a centralised integration hub. The initiative also seeks to expand the ‘I Belong’ programme, restructuring it to offer multiple stages, flexible delivery methods and various payment options. Additionally, it outlines pre-departure measures to ensure migrants are informed about their rights and responsibilities before they even set foot in Malta

Yet, while these policy shifts sound progressive on paper, the effectiveness of such initiatives will depend on execution. Bureaucratic inefficiencies have long plagued Malta’s migration system. Will data-sharing improvements and digitalised services truly streamline support for migrants or will they add another layer of red tape?

The same scepticism applies to promises of fair employment and housing reforms – two areas where government intervention has historically been weak. The strategy also emphasises the role of local councils and community engagement, encouraging migrant-led initiatives and social dialogue. A national communication strategy is set to raise awareness about integration but how much of this will translate into meaningful change?

The government’s commitment to a comprehensive integration strategy is a positive step but true progress hinges on action rather than rhetoric.

Without accountability, transparency and ongoing dialogue between policymakers, NGOs, and migrants, the strategy risks becoming yet another well-intentioned plan that fails to deliver real change.

Building intercultural connections requires more than policy documents – it demands genuine investment in people, communities and the long-term vision of an inclusive Malta.

The 2025-2030 Integration Strategy presents an ambitious blueprint but its success will be determined by its implementation. Will Malta rise to the challenge or will this strategy remain nothing more than words on paper?

Damian Spiteri is a lecturer in Social Work at the University of Malta. He has previously lectured at the University of York and the University of Strathclyde.