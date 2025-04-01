Caritas Malta has issued a call for monetary donations to help the victims of the earthquake in Myanmar.

It said it was issuing the appeal following a request by the bishops of Malta and Gozo.

More than 2,700 people have been confirmed dead as a result of the 7.7 Richter earthquake. More than 4,500 were injured and thousands are homeless. The earthquake also caused casualties and damage in Thailand and other countries.

The funds raised will be used for food, water and accommodation coordinated by Caritas Internationalis.

Donations can be made into the following accounts:

HSBC: MT22MMEB44897000000089021513051BOV: MT78VALL22013000000040023270071APS: MT31APSB7704600089010489011015

Donors may also use the banks' ‘Transfer to Third Party’ facility.

Users of the BOV Mobile App can use the Pay a Bill Function and write ‘Myanmar’ in the description.

Donations can also be made on BOV and APS numbers 79011655 or by cheque above a minimum of €21 payable to Fondazzjoni Caritas Malta – Emergency Aid Fund, Caritas Community Centre Triq Mountbatten, Ħamrun, ĦMR 1577.