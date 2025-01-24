Some 42 councils across Malta and Gozo will team up to host Carnival-related activities this year.

Parades and activities related to traditional Carnival food will take place around the country, the Local Government Ministry announced in a statement Friday.

Announcing the move, Minister Owen Bonnici stressed the importance of celebrating Carnival around the country to include those unable to travel to Valletta for the event.

The government was providing increased resources to local councils to enable them to stage high-quality activities, he said.

Malta’s Carnival is thought to date back to around the 15th century and is traditionally held in the run-up to Lent.

Last year, Żurrieq held its own carnival celebration for the first time, with installations, masks and dancers.

This year, Carnival-related activities will be held in the localities of Attard, Mosta, Naxxar, San Gwann, St Paul's Bay, Birkirkara, Gżira, Għargħur, St Julian's, Senglea, Bormla, Żabbar, Fgura, Floriana, Kalkara, Paola, Tarxien, Żejtun, Birżebbuġa, Gudja, Għaxaq, Ħamrun, Luqa, Marsa, Santa Lucia, Santa Venera, Siġġiewi, Dingli, Kirkop, Mqabba, Qrendi, Rabat Malta, Safi, Żurrieq, Għajnsielem, Għarb, Munxar, San Lawrenz, Ta' Sannat, Xagħra, Xewkija, and Żebbuġ Gozo.