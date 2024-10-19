Updated 12.50pm

Two vehicles collided on Selmun Hill on Saturday morning, forcing authorities to close the key road to traffic in both directions.

Selmun Hill is a major road that connects Mellieħa to Xemxija.

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that the collision was reported at around 10.30am and that emergency crews were called onsite as a precaution.

Police officers have temporarily closed the road to traffic, the spokesperson said.

The crash involved two vehicles, a Kia Picanto and Toyota Vitz.

The Kia's driver was a 39-year-old Mellieħa woman who was slightly injured in the crash. A three-year-old girl riding in the car as a passenger was also slightly injured.

The Toyota was being driven by a 26-year-old woman from Xewkija.

No information about her medical condition was available at the time of writing.

As as result, the road was still closed to traffic as of 12.50pm.

Under Maltese law, crashes which result in serious injuries must be probed by a magistrate, who is duty-bound to visit the incident site together with assigned experts.

The crash was also reported by popular Facebook group Maltese Road Traffic Updates.

Motorists were advised to seek alternative routes.