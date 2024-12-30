The CC Global Balanced Income Fund has maintained its strong momentum in the second half of the year, solidifying its position as a top-performing global fund. The fund remains in the top quartile of its category over a five-year period (source: *Source: https://citywire.com/selector/fund/calamatta-cuschieri-global-balanced-income-fund/c546446?periodMonths=60). It has achieved a remarkable doubling of its net asset value over the past five years registering a net performance of 27%.

Jordan Portelli

Co-portfolio manager Jordan Portelli attributed the fund’s success to its dynamic investment approach and ability to navigate volatile market conditions.

“Following a period of market turbulence in early August driven by uncertainty surrounding the US economy, the market rebounded strongly. Since then, the CC Global Balanced Income Fund delivered a high single-digit net return of 9%, bringing its net year-to-date performance to an impressive 11.2%,” Portelli noted.

The fund’s robust performance over a five-year rolling horizon, of 27% net return, over 5.4% in annualised terms, highlights its ability to capitalize on opportunities in shifting market conditions. Portelli emphasized that the fund’s flexible asset allocation strategy and active management style were key contributors to this success.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, market dynamics have evolved significantly, bringing about heightened volatility, particularly in fixed-income markets. High-grade bonds, traditionally considered low-risk, have experienced greater volatility than high-yield bonds.

The CC Global Balanced Income Fund’s multi-asset strategy enables it to adjust allocations dynamically, providing a distinct advantage in managing risk and seizing opportunities.

“Active management has been essential in mitigating downside risks while taking advantage of idiosyncratic opportunities,” explained Portelli.

“Our approach is designed to uncover long-term value, and this is reflected in our consistently strong performance.”

Portelli highlighted the fund’s growth trajectory and the team’s proactive adaptation to evolving market norms.

“In 2024, the fund’s net asset value increased by 30%, underscoring our ability to capture market opportunities through a finely tuned investment strategy, which has attracted further subscriptions. As we approach 2025, we remain vigilant about challenges, including geopolitical uncertainty and developments in the U.S. under the Trump administration. However, we are confident in our strategy’s capacity to identify and lock in long-term value for the fund.”

CC Funds are available through the Moneybase platform and through advisors at Calamatta Cuschieri. Prospective investors may book an appointment with an advisor by calling +356 25 688 688 or visit one of the branches in Birkirkara, Mosta, Fgura, and Sliema.

Disclaimer

This is a marketing communication. This information does not represent and shall not be construed as investment advice, recommendation, or inducement to buy or sell financial instruments. Retail investors are urged to make their own research before making any investment decisions and should consider whether they fully understand the features of potential investments and the associated risks and should seek the assistance of a financial advisor if in doubt. Please refer to the prospectus of the UCITS and to the Key Information Document (KID), available on www.ccfunds.com.mt or at the address below, before making any final investment decision. The KID contains important information in relation to the security, including the associated risks.

The value of your investments may go down as well as up and may be affected by changes in currency. The performance figures quoted refer to the past and past performance is not a guarantee nor a reliable indicator of future performance.

CC Funds SICAV p.l.c. is licensed as a Collective Investment Scheme by the Malta Financial Services Authority under the Investment Services Act and qualifies as a ‘Maltese’ UCITS. Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Management Limited (“CCIM”) is licensed to conduct Investment Services in Malta by the MFSA under the Investment Services Act, approved for issue by CCIM, Ewropa Business Centre, Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara BKR 9034.

This article was first published in The Corporate Times.