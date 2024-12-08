It is my greatest honour to represent the United States in Malta during this historic year as we celebrate six decades of diplomatic relations between our two great countries. This year – 2024 – has indeed been a high watermark in our bilateral relationship.

With Malta playing an increasingly vital role on the world stage, we are proud to continue to share common goals of advancing peace and security, promoting democracy and fostering economic growth.

Our cooperation flourishes across various sectors, from trade and maritime initiatives to cultural programmes and educational exchanges that empower individuals and strengthen the people-to-people ties that bind our nations.

As we celebrate 60 years of official diplomatic relations, I’d like to reflect on some key moments and highlight how the friendship between the people of Malta and the United States began long before there was a United States of America. More than 250 years ago, the first Maltese immigrants arrived in America in the mid-1700s, and nearly 2,000 Maltese and Knights of the Order of St John aided our cause during the Revolutionary War. In gratitude, Benjamin Franklin presented Malta’s grand master with America’s inaugural medal, Libertas Americana.

In 1796, the United States appointed the first US consul to Malta. His strong relationship with the Maltese was demonstrated by American ships anchoring in Malta for fresh water and provisions during the Tripolitan War (1801-1805).

Throughout the conflict, Malta supported the American cause; for example, it hosted the USS Constitution for needed repairs, and a Maltese pilot, Salvatore Catalano guided the USS Constitution into Tripoli harbour. A plaque in the Upper Barrakka Gardens commemorates this historic event.

During the American Civil War, a Maltese soldier, named Orlando Emanuel Caruana, enlisted in the US Army.

He saved a fellow soldier and preserved his regiment’s flag while under enemy fire. For this bravery, the United States awarded him with the prestigious Medal of Honour.

During World War II, the USS Wasp twice delivered Spitfire fighter aircraft to Malta, though many were destroyed upon arrival. The second delivery ensured Malta would avoid defeat, inspiring Winston Churchill’s remark, “Who said a Wasp couldn’t sting twice?”

Every year, Malta celebrates the feast of Santa Marija and the arrival of the SS Ohio, an American oil tanker, which delivered vital supplies to Malta as part of Operation Pedestal. During his visit to Malta in 1943, United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt expressed appreciation for Malta’s crucial role in combating Axis forces; his words are immortalised on the walls of the Grand Master’s Palace, in Valletta.

Prime Minister Giorgio Borg Olivier with President John F. Kennedy

Leading up to Malta’s independence, Prime Minister Giorgio Borg Olivier visited the United States and, on September 9, 1963, met with President John F. Kennedy. Their discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral relationship between the United States and a soon-to-be independent Malta.

Eager to establish formal ties with the new republic, President Lyndon B. Johnson sent a letter of congratulations to Prime Minister Borg Olivier on September 18, 1964, extending best wishes to an independent Malta. President Johnson predicted that Malta and the United States would continue to be strong partners, facing global and regional challenges as part of the international community of open societies that believe in democracy, human rights and the promotion of peace, freedom and prosperity for all people across the globe. How prescient he was.

Coinciding with “the appointed day” in the Malta Independence Order, the US Embassy in Malta was established on September 21, 1964, led by the indefatigable Harrison Lewis as chargé d’affaires ad interim. The stage was then set for a new era of diplomatic engagement, culminating in the formal presentation of credentials by the esteemed George J. Feldman, the United States’ first ambassador to Malta, on October 5, 1965.

President George H. W. Bush with Prime Minister Eddie Fenech Adami.

Malta is still a beacon of hope and a clear and vocal advocate of peace and democracy. It is no coincidence that, in December 1989, President George H.W. Bush and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev met in Malta to end the Cold War.

The United States and Malta continue to have high-level engagements, whether in Valletta, Washington, New York, or elsewhere. In 2011, US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton visited to express appreciation for Malta’s support in the evacuation of US citizens and others from Libya after the fall of the Gaddafi regime, delivering a joint press conference with Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi. Most recently, on December 5, 2024, Secretary of State Antony Blinken led the US delegation to the Ministerial Meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held here in Malta.

Our six decades of friendship and collaboration reached new heights in 2024 with Malta’s role as the 2024 Chair of the OSCE and on the United Nations Security Council. As OSCE Chair, Malta demonstrated exceptional leadership and worked tirelessly to keep the OSCE focused on its foundational principles and to secure its future as we approach the 50th Anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

US Fulbright English Teaching Assistant engaging students in the classroom.

We are proud to stand with Malta against Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and in defence of human rights and fundamental freedoms. Together, we are advancing the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda promoting media freedom and the safety of journalists. Throughout its principled chairing of the OSCE, we have applauded Malta’s dedication to addressing major issues such as climate change and combating antisemitism.

Our two countries have worked together to promote maritime safety and security in the Mediterranean, leveraging Malta’s strategic location. Malta and the United States also have collaborated on programmes that foster mutual understanding and build capacity to address shared global challenges, such as the Fulbright Programme, the International Visitor Leadership Programme, Women of Influence networking events, outreach like Diplomat for a Day and academic partnerships.

Ambassador Constance Milstein with Women of Influence.

The Secretary of State’s International Women of Courage Award has honoured brave human rights and rule-of-law advocates from Malta, and our International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia commemorations highlighted Malta’s leading role in promoting equal rights. Recently, I had the honour of working with The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry to launch the fourth Academy for Women Entrepreneurs in Malta, which supports women entrepreneurs as they gain the skills and resources needed to start and scale successful businesses.

Looking ahead, there is so much we can continue to do together. Malta and the United States are poised to deepen our cooperation in areas including security, democracy and human rights, renewable energy and water management. Both our countries are committed to addressing global challenges together, ensuring a prosperous and secure future for our citizens.

Launching the Fourth Iteration of the Academy of Women Entrepreneurs (AWE)

On behalf of the people of the United States of America, we congratulate the people of the Republic of Malta on your commitment to peace and prosperity for all countries. The United States and Malta will continue to be strong partners in defending and advancing our shared values as free, democratic and open societies.

Constance Milstein is the US Ambassador to Malta.