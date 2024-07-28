In the same way that one can find a BOV branch or an ATM in almost every piazza – at the heart of the local community - one can probably also find a piece of local heritage that has been restored to its former glory thanks to the support of the Bank. Throughout its 50 years of existence, BOV has been actively involved in several restoration and conservation projects, with a clear aim and vision: to preserve artifacts that our ancestors left behind and pass them on to future generations in a better state.

To celebrate the Bank’s 50th anniversary, a series of mini-concerts is being held at locations where restoration projects supported by the Bank were carried out. The Outreach Series Concerts bring together arts and music in one event, where the general public can enjoy an evening of music while gathering knowledge from renowned local conservators that were involved in these projects. Three concerts were already held earlier this year, featuring a string quartet by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with music by Mro Charles Camilleri, Mro Joseph Vella, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The first concert featured the restoration of Giuseppe Calì’s cupola paintings found at the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic in Valletta. The dome paintings are regarded as some of Giuseppe Calì’s best works. They are a cycle of eight paintings representing the seven virtues of chastity, temperance, charity, diligence, patience, kindness, and humility and the Holy Spirit. The restoration was entrusted to Agatha Grima Conservators in late 2018 and was finalised in July 2020.

The second mini-concert featured the restoration of a 19th-century crucifix by Alessandro Farrugia, better known as Mastru Xandru, and found at St Barbara church (Tal-Kapuċċini) in Kalkara. The sculpture is dated 1851 and is carved out of wood and polychromed. The crucifix depicts Christ’s sacrifice, commitment, redemption and, most of all, love. The restoration was entrusted to Atelier del Restauro and was finalised by April 2023.

The third concert was held at the Parish Church of the Annunciation in Tarxien. It was PrevArti’s turn to provide those who attended with knowledge and insights on the restoration process of Pietro Gagliardi’s titular painting. It is now 150 years since Gagliardi, the renowned Italian artist, produced Tarxien’s titular painting of Our Lady of the Annunciation, a work depicting the moment the Virgin Mary opened her heart to God’s mysterious plan. The project was finalised in May 2024.

Those who missed the first mini-concerts can still attend any of the remaining three concerts. The first will be held in September and will once again feature the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra String Quartet. The backdrop for this concert will be Siggiewi’s Golgotha Altar Piece restored by Agatha Grima Conservators in 2020. The restoration and conservation works on the 1700 painting and crucifix forming the Golgotha Group comprise a painting attributed to Michelangelo Marulli, a Maltese artist practising in Rome, and the crucifix by sculptor Giovanni Battista Vanelli. Currently, Bank of Valletta is also supporting another Agatha Grima project, which consists of the restoration of an early 19th century statue of Our Lady of the Rosary also found at the Siggiewi Parish Church. The statue is a masterpiece by Mariano Gerada and the project is envisaged to be completed by the end of this year.

In October, the outreach series will cross the channel to Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in Gozo, with a concert featuring the Cordia String Quartet and Harpist Jacob Portelli. The Bank supported the restoration of a collection of paintings by prominent 20th-century artist Emvin Cremona. The set of 20 works of art was completed by the late Chev. Cremona between 1954 and 1962, and was hung in the sanctuary until reproductions in mosaic were made in Italy. On their return, the paintings were stored in a closet in the church and forgotten. Gozitan restorer Godwin Cutajar was entrusted with the restoration and conservation of all the paintings, most of which had holes, tears, cracks and superficial dirt. At the mini-concert, Cutajar will be revisiting the restoration process and will give further background to the prestigious set. The project was launched in February 2007 and concluded in June 2008.

This brings us to November, as we edge closer to the end of a year-long celebration of Bank of Valletta’s 50th anniversary. This final concert will be held at the Jesuit Church in Valletta. Currently, the Bank is supporting the restoration project of ‘The Guardian Angel’, an oil on canvas painting by Louis Finson that dates back to the early 1600s. The project is being executed by Atelier del Restauro and the mini-concert will again feature the Cordia String Quartet and Harpist Jacob Portelli.

This is just a taste of the many ways Bank of Valletta has been serving the local community over time through important restoration projects. Looking ahead, the Bank will continue to invest in nurturing and preserving local heritage, while continuing to further strengthen its position as Malta’s Bank of Choice.