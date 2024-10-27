Organised by TradeMalta, the Malta International Business Awards serve as a prestigious platform to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of businesses in their efforts to internationalise and expand their business across borders.

The third edition of the awards attracted a vast array of entries, highlighting the vibrant and diverse nature of Malta-based businesses that trade internationally. Following a rigorous adjudication process, thirteen entries made it to the final.

The awards feature four categories: Best SME Exporter, Best Large Exporter, Best High Potential Exporter and Best Emerging Markets Exporter. The winners of each category and the overall winner will be announced during a gala dinner being held on 29 November at the Radisson Golden Sands Hotel.

This is what the finalists have to say about the Malta International Business Awards 2024.

Shane A. Hunter, CEO and Siân Ringrose, Chief Operating Officer, AquaBioTech Group

AquaBioTech Group, an international aquaculture, fisheries and marine consulting development company, has seen its international presence growing particularly over the last three years – we’ve expanded from being active in over 35 different countries worldwide to having a current portfolio of commercial projects and assignments in over 55 countries such as: Norway, France, UK, Netherlands, UAE, Kenya, Uganda, Spain, Ireland, Mexico, USA, Oman, Tunisia, China, Germany, Japan, Ecuador, Jamaica, Denmark, Belgium, Zambia, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, Liberia, Mauritania, Brunei, Singapore and many others. Being a finalist at the MIBA awards is a great achievement for the team and the recognition that comes with this is a huge boost for those involved. These awards will help the business with foreign market development as it is an independent endorsement of our achievements.

Edward Borg, Co-Founder, Thought3D Ltd

Thought3D combines 3D printing, material chemistry, and engineering knowledge to create bespoke products.

Since 2015 and the launch of our first product, Magigoo, we have built a global sales network of over 200 resellers and distributors, including major players like Amazon and Wurth. We’ve sold more than 300,000 Magigoo units, and the brand has become the go-to name for 3D printing bed adhesives. We’ve also expanded the product line and recently launched Drywise, a patent-pending hardware product that dries plastic filament in real time during printing. In its first year, over 200 units were sold to major clients in the automotive, aerospace, and defence sectors. We were already finalists at MIBA in 2019 and won the Innovation Exporter Category. Being finalists again in 2024 shows we have lived up to that potential and delivered on our promises. This recognition serves as a morale boost and a catalyst for further growth.

Benji Borg Co-Founder and CEO 9H Digital

In 2012, my brother Zak and I co-founded Anchovy, a digital marketing agency, starting from our parents’ garage with nothing but a relentless drive. We scaled quickly and knew that to keep growing we had to look beyond Malta. Our growth trajectory has been further bolstered by listing on the Malta Stock Exchange, followed by a strategic merger with NIU. In Saudi Arabia, we grew organically through exploration, and when the timing was right, we merged with Studio Upstairs, a digital creative agency based in Saudi, rebranding it as Tayb, to solidify our presence there. We are committed to our growth journey, with a strategy for the next three years focused on expanding within our territories of choice both organic reach and more acquisitions. Our focus, however, remains on helping businesses navigate their digital transformation journeys.

Lauranne Urban, CMO, SiGMA Group

SiGMA Group is the gateway to the online gaming world. In the past few years, SiGMA Group has experienced remarkable growth, expanding from a local show in Malta with 1,500 delegates into a global powerhouse backed by a multi-dimensional offering (SiGMA Play, Investment, Brokerage, Media, Foundation, ADR, Events, and Poker Tour). We now host seven international conferences, including newly launched shows, such as SiGMA South Asia in Sri Lanka. Our international presence includes over 250 employees in six offices worldwide, delivering excellence across continents. We’re incredibly grateful to be finalists at the Malta International Business Awards. This is a testament to a team that goes above and beyond when it comes to the pursuit of excellence. Our gratitude extends to TradeMalta for this opportunity to stand alongside such esteemed businesses. This recognition has elevated our group and strengthened our presence among key industry leaders and decision-makers.

Morgan Parnis, Founder and Executive Chair of Central Mediterranean Business School (CMBS)

CMBS offers qualifications ranging from sixth form to executive doctorate qualifications. For us, internationalisation is about creating sustainable, long-term partnerships and building a strong, adaptable foundation. Over the past three years, CMBS has grown exponentially on the international stage. Initially, our expansion began with strategic partnerships, such as our collaboration with Coventry University. Since then, we decided to set up a network of Approved Learning Centres across multiple countries. We’ve also been actively participating in global education fairs and trade missions, supported by TradeMalta, to extend our reach and establish relationships with key stakeholders. Being shortlisted as a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and vision of our entire team. For us, this achievement goes beyond prestige; it symbolises the progress we’ve made in taking a local brand to a global stage.

Karl Aquilina, CEO, Salvo Grima Group

Salvo Grima Group, which specialises in the distribution of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, is characterised by its global outlook and by our team’s entrepreneurial spirit and can-do attitude. From our headquarters in Malta, we coordinate on-the-ground operations in eight countries, reaching clients in 52 nations worldwide. Today, 54 per cent of our turnover is international and even our operations in Malta mainly serve foreign clients. As a Malta-based and Maltese-owned business, receiving recognition in our home country is an honour for us. We would like to thank TradeMalta for its professionalism and high standards of support in the form of introductions to relevant entities, participation in trade missions, and financial incentives. In a sense, TradeMalta has been our partner throughout our journey towards internationalisation, so we are delighted to have been shortlisted in the categories of ‘Best Large Exporter’ and ‘Best Emerging Markets Exporter’.

Sean Wismayer, COO, Pet Nutrition

Pet Nutrition House Ltd has seen tremendous international growth over the past few years, entering markets in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Today, Pet Nutrition operates with a business model that is over 70% export-oriented, reflecting our strong focus on international markets. Being named a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards 2024 is a significant honour. This recognition reflects our team’s hard work, innovation, and dedication. It signifies that our efforts to expand globally, build strong partnerships, and maintain high standards in pet nutrition are being acknowledged on a prestigious platform. This achievement not only highlights our success but also motivates us to push boundaries and set new industry standards. It reinforces our belief that Malta is an ideal hub for international business, and we are proud to contribute to its reputation as a centre for excellence and innovation.

Kevin Keeler, Managing Director, International Safety Training College (ISTC)

For ISTC which plays a vital role in providing training to fire fighters and other emergency responders, internationalisation was not just a choice but a necessity, as the Maltese market alone offers limited room for growth. To thrive globally, companies need to have expertise in international markets, a robust risk mitigation strategy, and access to local knowledge. Additionally, it’s essential to develop a reputation for offering high-quality, internationally accredited products and services, which establishes credibility and trust in new markets. The support of TradeMalta has been invaluable. They helped us navigate international business landscapes and provided opportunities for networking with Maltese companies that have successfully established a presence in similar markets. Being named a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards 2024 is a significant honour for ISTC. This recognition not only highlights the success we’ve achieved so far but also reinforces our commitment to continuing our growth in international markets.

Pauline Micallef, CEO, MaritimeMT

Over the past years, MaritimeMT, a maritime training centre in Malta, offering seafarer training to maritime professionals, students and seafarers, has advanced its internationalisation strategy. The business cannot rely solely on the local market due to its relative saturation. Consequently, foreign students are crucial for the organisation’s profitability and achieving the necessary returns. We are honoured and excited to be finalists at the Malta International Business Awards 2024. This recognition reflects how MaritimeMT has successfully navigated through challenging times. It highlights the resilience and sustainability of MaritimeMT’s business model, which laid a strong foundation for growth. This achievement also holds significance for the broader maritime industry in Malta as we are revitalising what was once one of the pioneering industries in Malta. Moreover, this achievement helps solidify MaritimeMT’s position as a leader in fostering international collaborations and partnerships.

Ing. Reuben Camilleri, Director and General Manager, IOT Solutions

Since its inception in 2017, IoT Solutions, which innovates, engineers, and manufactures Internet of Things hardware products and develops online software systems, has achieved remarkable international growth. Despite quickly becoming a leading IoT provider in Malta, serving nationwide projects for Maltese Government entities and over 200 private businesses, more than 90% of our revenue is from international markets, which highlight the level of quality and uniqueness of our products. Being a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards 2024 is a tremendous honour. It fills me with immense pride to see our products, developed by talented Maltese engineers and manufactured in Malta, recognised locally. This recognition motivates us to keep expanding and solidifying our position in the global IoT market. I’m also proud of the high-quality jobs we’ve created locally, and the manufacturing and logistics work we’ve brought to Malta. This achievement reflects the outstanding work, passion, and dedication of my colleagues and family at IoT Solutions over the years.

Stephen Sultana, Head, International Business, Simonds Farsons Cisk plc

Today Farsons exports to over 15 countries including Italy, Poland and the UK in Europe, Bahrain and Oman in the Middle East, as well as India, Australia and Canada among others. Our growth in international business is the result of premeditated and sustained export initiatives spanning several years. It has been marked by successes and yes, even missteps from time to time; but for every misstep there is a valuable lesson to be learnt. Exporting is never easy. It is always a risky proposition and success is never guaranteed and once successful you must work hard just to maintain your market presence. That comes with the territory. Successful exporting is also a long-term proposition, measured in years rather than months. Being a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards 2024 means a lot. Naturally, it is always nice to see that the company’s efforts are recognised and being short-listed gives every one of us the added impetus and extra energy needed to ensure that our drive to internationalise remains successful.

Christian Magro, CEO, Magro Brothers

There are several elements that are critical to internationalise a business, including: Decision by the management to grow the business through foreign markets; identify the product/s that can be exported; build an export team with expertise in sales and logistics; research and identify target markets and clients; obtain all the necessary certifications; and participate in fairs, networking, meetings, and follow ups. At Magro Brothers, we have been growing our volume of exports by over 50% per annum over the past 4 years. We have ambitious plans to maintain this aggressive growth for the coming years. We are proud of the achievements made by our dedicated team and being a finalist at the prestigious Malta International Business Awards 2024 strengthens our determination to be Malta's flagship condiment producer.

Gege Gatt, CEO, EBO

EBO’s growth over the past few years has been transformative. Since entering the UK with our AI-driven healthcare solutions, we’ve rapidly expanded across Europe. In the past four years, we’ve achieved a compound annual growth rate of approximately 96%, driven by our technological edge and strategic partnerships with institutions like the NHS and major fintech enterprises. Our business model prioritises high customer retention, boasting a 100% gross retention rate in 2024 and a satisfaction rate close to 94%. This success is due to our adaptability and user-centric platform. Being a finalist at the Malta International Business Awards 2024 recognises the hard work of EBO’s relentless team and acknowledges the socio-economic impact we aim to create. This nomination affirms the value we bring to international markets, especially as a Malta-based company competing on the European stage.

The Malta International Business Awards are organised by TradeMalta and endorsed by the Ministry for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade and The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry. The awards are supported by TradeMalta’s strategic partner HSBC Bank Malta p.l.c. as well as Grant Thornton and Emirates as supporting partners together with Times of Malta as the exclusive Media Partner. For more information and updates on the Malta International Business Awards 2024, visit www.miba.mt or contact TradeMalta at info@trademalta.org or call 2247 2400.