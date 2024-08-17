St John Bosco’s birthday was commemorated at the Don Bosco Oratory in Victoria on Friday.

Bishop Anton Teuma celebrated mass for children in the morning. Following mass, children were treated to a magic show by magician Alfred Mifsud. Later, a youth band held a festive band march, during which a small statue of St John Bosco was carried shoulder-high around the oratory.

Children could also enjoy bouncy castles, soccer darts and face-painting.

Towards the end of the morning, children had a piece of a huge celebration cake.

The evening was dedicated to families and past-pupils.

Salesian Fr Charles Cini, a past-pupil of the Gozo Oratory, led a concelebrated mass which also commemorated his priesthood’s 50th anniversary.

A barbecue for all concluded the day.