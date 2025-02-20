A rehabilitated two-kilometre walking trail has been opened at Chadwick Lakes, one of Malta’s most ecologically significant valley systems.

Stretching from Mtarfa to Fiddien, the trail invites visitors to explore an area where ancient water catchments meet contemporary ecological innovation.

A dedicated play area for children ensures nature and history can be enjoyed by all ages.

Once a vital water source that contributed to the planning of Valletta’s famed Wignacourt aqueduct and, later, to Sir Osbert Chadwick’s pioneering water supply projects, this Mediterranean valley has long sustained local farmers and communities.

Today, following an extensive restoration project initiated by the Energy and Water Agency in collaboration with the Ministry for the Environment, the Environment and resources Authority, Nature Trust Malta, and the Rabat local council, Chadwick Lakes is reimagined as an accessible, vibrant ecological hub, the government said.

The valley is home to the thriving population of the painted frog, the sole amphibian native to the Maltese islands, to indigenous trees like the white willow and white poplar, and an array of birds, including the European robin, Cetti’s warbler and Spanish sparrow.

Inaugurating the trail, Environment Minister Miriam Dalli harped on the importance of such projects in creating accessible and sustainable public spaces.

“These works reflect our commitment to giving back to the public, ensuring that natural spaces like Chadwick Lakes are preserved and enjoyed by future generations. Through these initiatives, we are also enhancing our resilience to climate change while witnessing families and children enjoying nature together,” she said.

The rehabilitation works, the minister explained, allows Chadwick Lakes to store about 70 million litres of water, benefitting nearby farmers by sustaining their crops.

The longer retention of water in the dams provides multiple advantages for both agriculture and the ecosystem’s inhabitants, she noted. Manuel Sapiano, CEO of the Energy and Water Agency, explained that the restoration job included the removal of invasive species such as the great reed, crayfish, castor oil trees and balloon vine, which threatened indigenous biodiversity.