Live music, food and art stalls will dot the Pembroke BMX track on Saturday, May 11 for an event to celebrate the memory of car crash victim Ben Laferla.

Laferla was just 21 years old when he was killed in a crash in September 2022.

"Ben was an amazing friend. Whenever you needed something and if you were down, he would always be there to boost your mood. He was just in general a very fun person to be around, constantly making you laugh," of his friends recalled at the time.

Ben Laferla.

To honour his memory and celebrate his life, friends and family are organising Ben LaFesta at the BMX track this coming Saturday.

The event seeks to combine Laferla’s passion for music, art and animals, particularly cats, and all proceeds from the event will go towards cat charity Claws.

Doors open at 12pm and the daytime event will go on until 6pm. An afterparty will then run until 11pm.

A minimum donation of €2 is requested for access to stalls at the BMX track. A full day ticket that includes access to the afterparty costs €10.

For more information, visit the event page on Facebook.