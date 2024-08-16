Last Wednesday, eve of the feast of Santa Marija, Mgr Maximillian Grech concelebrated Mass for parish children with the participation of the Aurora Youth Choir, directed by Matthew Sultana, at the cathedral in Victoria. After Mass, the Leone Band led the march ‘Tal-Bandiera’ from Cathedral Square to the Leone Band Club, during which the children carried a large flag to be raised on the club’s roof at noon. After the march, the children attended a party at the band club.

