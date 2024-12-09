Thirty-nine local and regional councils have established children’s councils within their structures, just one year after the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society launched its RIGHTS project aimed at empowering youth to influence community decisions.

The RIGHTS project paved the way for a collaboration with the Education Ministry, the Local Government Ministry and the Local Councils Association, led by the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, to set up the councils.

By April 2025, all 68 local councils and all six regional councils will have their own children’s councils in place.

MFWS chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca said the child participation training coupled with the work forged with councils, schools and relevant stakeholders had led to rewarding results where children were already starting to shape their community’s projects.

“Today is a moment of tremendous joy for me to witness the strides we have made in just one year thanks to the goodwill and acceptance of all those involved. These councils will give our youngsters the channels to penetrate deeper into the community.

“This is just the beginning. We are empowering children to become leaders of their community, and eventually, the future leaders of our country,” she said.

Coleiro Preca, together with Prime Minister Robert Abela, was addressing the local and regional councils that have established children’s councils.

The RIGHTS project, which last year secured €200,000 in EU funds, marks the culmination of 10 years’ work, going back to when the Children’s Council was first set up during Coleiro Preca's presidency to ensure children had a say in policies that impacted their lives.

“Having such a nationwide structure where children are represented on every local and regional council will lay the foundation for strong values and empower children in active citizenship and critical thinking,” she said.

The children’s councils also enshrine the core principles of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which assert that children have the right to express their views freely and that adults are obliged to listen and facilitate their participation in all matters affecting them within the family, school, local communities, public services, institutions, government policy and judicial proceedings.

The councils are providing children with a platform to share their thoughts, build connections, and foster a sense of community and belonging.

They are also transforming perspectives and many mayors who initially thought they would be teaching children about their localities during their meetings, instead found themselves gaining valuable insights and new perspectives from the youngsters.

To date, the Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society is engaging with 300 children in 36 localities, and has received over 600 applications from young people keen to take part.

The Foundation has also trained 200 people – local council members together with mentors – on safeguarding and child participation.

Coleiro Preca said: “Our goal is to ensure that by early next year we will see all councils foster a culture where children feel empowered to question, analyse, and suggest improvements while fostering mutual respect and understanding between generations.”