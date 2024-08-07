A number of children were hospitalised on Wednesday afternoon after a school minibus and a water bowser collided in Zejtun.

The accident happened in Triq Ħobbejza corner with Triq il-Ġiebja Rumana at about 1.pm when the bowser collided with the minibus's right side.

Four children were hospitalised, according to reports from the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were unhurt.

No information on the condition of the hospitalised children was immediately available.