Christmas encourages everyone to build a society that values all people with the same dignity, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said in a message on Tuesday. 

The leader of the Nationalist Party paid tribute to various members of society who have distinguished themselves by being of service to others. 

He said he wanted to convey a message of hope at what should be a time of peace, but, he said, this should not be a time of silence in the face of hardship endured by many, such as the homeless, those who suffer discrimination, and migrants.

Grech reiterated his best wishes, along with those of his wife AnneMarie and their children, as well as those of the PN.

 

