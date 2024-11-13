The Villa Rosa project developers said on Wednesday the Church’s Environment Commission was criticising an outdated design that has now been scrapped in light of the local plan review.

The commission on Tuesday expressed its "strong disagreement" with the proposed amendments to local plans that it said would allow for a massive construction project at Villa Rosa in St Julian’s.

The plans, which came to light last month, sparked public outrage and calls for an investigation into a land transfer that forms part of the project.

In a statement on Tuesday, the commission said that the plans for the project, which include a 34‑storey tower and two additional towers of 27 storeys, show that proper consideration had not been given to how this would affect the surrounding communities.

The project would increase traffic, create a negative visual impact, and reduce access to sunlight due to the shadows it will cast in the area, it said.

But on Wednesday, the developers said the commission's comments were based on outdated plans that were no longer relevant, and "incorrect assumptions" about the Villa Rosa project.

"The process currently underway by the Planning Authority doesn’t facilitate massive development; instead, it enforces clear restrictions, including building height limits and new public open spaces to benefit the community and prevent future expansions," the developers Garnet Investments Limited said.

"The commission continues to criticise previous designs, despite our clarification that these have been discarded and will be redesigned based on the outcomes of the local plan review."

Garnet Investments Limited said it remained committed to delivering a project that "addressed prior concerns and aligns more closely with community needs".

Their goal, the developers said, was to create a development that enhanced public open spaces, safeguarded the environment, and attracted top-quality international brands to support the local area and the economy.