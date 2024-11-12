The Church’s Environment Commission said on Tuesday that it "strongly disagrees" with the proposed amendments to local plans that would allow for a massive construction project at Villa Rosa in St Julian’s.

The plans, which came to light last month, sparked public outrage and calls for an investigation into a land transfer that forms part of the project.

In a statement, the commission said that the plans for the project, which include a 34‑storey tower and two additional towers of 27 storeys, show that proper consideration had not been given as to how this would affect the surrounding communities.

The project would increase traffic, create a negative visual impact, and reduce access to sunlight due to the shadows it will cast in the area, it said.

"The Commission views this project as another example where individual interests are prioritised over community wellbeing," the commission said.

This situation had come about as a result of policies being made on questionable advice - which gave the impression that authorities were abandoning long‑term strategic planning in favour of a fragmented approach to so‑called development projects.

"It is concerning that projects are habitually negotiated and promised before thorough studies and public consultation are conducted, undermining sustainable development," the Environment Commission said.

"If this project is truly in a consultation phase, then authorities should heed the residents and all those concerned about citizens’ quality of life."

Granting permits for projects that are not part of a "holistic" plan opens the door to abuse and further deteriorates conditions in the affected locality.

Recalling that the government had long-promised a review of SPED (the planning development masterplan), the commission said that the legislator should learn from past experiences and remove "ambiguous and poor" regulations that allowed for the exploitation of loopholes.

A healthy consultation that hears from all of the stakeholders must also be a part of this process, it said.

To achieve a country of "quality" the commission said that there needs to be a serious commitment to development that is genuinely sustainable and that includes meaningful public consultation and comprehensive studies.

The Commission has also submitted its position to the Planning Authority as part of the ongoing public consultation.

The consultation is open until November 25.