The annual exhibition of the Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes will be held at the Valletta local council hall in Republic Square, Valletta, between tomorrow and Sunday, March 23.

The exhibition, which is now a well-established event in the Maltese cultural calendar, includes various exhibits related to church models and other religious artefacts, including statuettes, miniature altars, and other items associated with religious folklore.

The exhibition is a real showcase of this typical Maltese church modelling hobby, a pastime which almost saw its demise in the years following World War II, but which has now become popular again, even with the younger generation.

The Għaqda Dilettanti Mudelli ta’ Knejjes was founded in 1986 with the aim of not only preserving this hobby, but also bringing those practising it closer to God. The society has many members who all practise this hobby in diverse ways, and for many of them this exhibition is an opportunity to display their skills and talents.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. Anyone who would like to join the society may do so while visiting the exhibition which is open to the public until March 23 between 9.30am and 12.30pm and from 4.30 to 7.30pm.