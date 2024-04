A real estate development company has donated a number of olive trees in large pots to Mosta council to embellish the core of the town.

RELATED STORIES Mosta trees to stay as mayor reverses transplanting decision

Are the Mosta trees being poisoned now? ERA investigating, files a police report

The presentation was made by CF Homes director Clifton Cassar to Mayor Chris Grech. Cassar said he was proud to be contributing to the embellishment of Mosta. "These trees symbolise growth, vitality, and sustainability, values that we hold dear at CF Homes," he said.