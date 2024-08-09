The Standards Commissioner has dismissed a complaint filed by Arnold Cassola about a concert at Girgenti Palace, which was attended by Love Island contestants were invited.

Cassola had accused Robert Abela of misusing his position to host a private event at a state-owned palace for his relatives and other guests, including OPM members, with entertainment provided by the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra and a renowned opera singer, at the taxpayers’ expense.

Following an investigation, commissioner Joseph Azzopardi concluded that the July 2023 concert was both public and free of charge.

“Therefore, it cannot be considered an event from which the prime minister’s relatives or other guests directly benefitted.”

Cassola said the prime minister had also invited participants from Love Island to the event, allowing them to meet his family members, including minors.

Cassola said it was insensitive for the prime minister to hold the event after forcing his MPs to vote against a motion to set up a public inquiry into the death of Jean-Paul Sofia.

The former AD chairperson had also questioned the ethical appropriateness of using the palace for such a purpose, funding the orchestra with public money, and having minors interact with Love Island participants who he claimed represent a glorification of sex.

On the last two points, the Standards Commissioner noted there was no reason to exclude minors from the concert.

“Whether they should meet participants in the television series Love Island is a matter of personal values,” he said.

He concluded that the complaint does not warrant further investigation.