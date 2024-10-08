A contractor has been ordered to dig up and replace the freshly laid top asphalt layer of Tal-Barrani Road because it did not meet quality standards.

Infrastructure Malta said the works are being carried out at the contractor's expense.

Resurfacing works on the busy arterial road near Zejtun are being carried out at night on both carriageways.

Motorists were urged to follow instructions.

The Tal-Barrani Road project was taken in hand in July and involved the re-laying of utility services and a re-arrangement of lanes to facilitate traffic flow. The project was meant to be concluded by the start of the school year.