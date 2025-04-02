It has now been almost four years since I was assigned a parish within the Amazon forest in the Peruvian highlands. I had never had anything like this in any plans I could have made back in Malta. It all came about as if a higher hand had been directing it. For which I am forever grateful. God is great.

There could not have been a better place for me in the entire world. Here, in the south-east of Peru, on the border with Bolivia, deep in the Andean Mountains, life is precarious. I like this. It cannot but continually remind me who is in charge. Some simply call it nature; others Mother Earth. I bow my head and will to the Almighty, whom I had been called to serve, unworthy though I am, as preacher and witness.

Here precariousness is our constant companion all year round. Only last week, rainfalls, the likes of which were last seen 28 years ago, caused untold mud and landslides, which in their devastation claimed forests, homes, roads, wire and electricity poles and, alas, human souls and wildlife.

As parish priest, I buried some six young people, all swallowed by the thick mud which gushed through the furious waters. I visited devastated areas where some 15 homes were demolished and many more flooded by the overflowing torrents of powerful rivers.

Devastation as a result of heavy flooding.

As we speak, I still house as I can young families within parish holdings until they are able to find their feet; and, though the parish is quite indigent, I made my best to scrap some money to provide some 50 individuals or families with a bit of financial relief.

Here we are 10 hours away from the nearest town. Lima, the capital city, is 30 hours away. Almost everything has to be brought by lorries over bumpy dirt roads through mountain passageways. Due to the floods, the mud and landslides and the road havoc, for 11 days we were cut off from the world ‒ we were without electricity, internet, phone connection, water service or supplies.

When the food stocks ran out, we subsisted on potatoes − that delightful Inca brainchild – for three days.

Yet, the Kechua people, with whom I live, a branch of the same old Inca civilisation, take it all in their stride. They are so used to the precariousness that sometimes I suspect they actually enjoy it. They are so full of smiles and mirth as they shovel through mudslides to open up some thoroughfare, or, with shoes, backpacks and babies above their heads, they cross livid waters to allow their transport to lighten up in weight to make it through, or even when they bury their loved ones who fell victim to the inclement weather. They are admirable. What to a European would be a traumatic tragedy, to them is simply a way of life.

I share the same fate with these people and seek to bring to them the consolation of the sacraments and the Word of God. Though it is the least that I can do for them in their daily travails, they appreciate it immensely and are truly grateful for the heavenly blessings.

Bishop Giovanni Cefai with Fr Montebello during a visit to Fr Montebello's community.

I love this work, challenging and hazardous as it is, and I pray that I would be able to keep at it for as long as my health holds out. While officially retaining my membership to the Maltese Dominican Province, I am here ‘on loan’ to Gozitan Bishop Giovanni Cefai, maintaining all the while close contact with my Dominican community of affiliation in one of Peru’s major cities.

At the moment, the parish − a mountainous terrain four times the size of the Maltese islands at an average of some 3,000 metres above sea level − is in much need of funds due to the relief work we are engaged in during these difficult times.

I humbly appeal to you to help us financially if you can and find the will to do so. Every single euro will be most precious to us. If donating is not what you want to do, please say a prayer for us to be unwavering in our mission.

Thank you and God bless you.

A house destroyed by torrential rain.

Donations can be deposited at HSBC (Ħamrun), Mark Montebello account number 023160989050, IBAN number MT03 MMEB 44233-000-000-0231-609-890-50.