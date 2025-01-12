As sustainability becomes one of the top priorities, the construction industry is going to great lengths to explore innovative solutions that reduce environmental impact.

One such initiative is the CoRePET project, which integrates recycled PET plastic as a reinforcement material in concrete structures through large-format 3D-printing technology.

A collaboration between Laser Engineering and Development Ltd and the University of Malta’s Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering Department, the project is financed by the Technology Extension Support Programme 2023 call by Xjenza. It is offering a promising alternative to traditional steel reinforcement.

Recycled PET offers several significant advantages over conventional steel. By incorporating it into concrete structures, the CoRePET project reduces plastic waste, lowers environmental pollution and enhances resource efficiency. The lightweight nature of these 3D-printed structures simplifies transportation, is more cost-efficient and offers greater design flexibility. Additionally, PET’s mechanical properties, including its tensile strength and durability, contribute to creating resilient structures that align with the long-term goals of the construction industry.

CoRePET focuses on prototyping and testing concrete slabs reinforced with 3D-printed PET, assessing their structural integrity, durability and overall performance. The project aims to showcase the technical viability of recycled PET as a compelling, sustainable alternative to traditional steel reinforcement, addressing the industry’s need for cost-effective and environmentally friendly materials.

In addition to demonstrating technical feasibility, CoRePET aims to contribute to the development of industry standards and codes for using recycled PET in reinforced concrete. By proving the material’s effectiveness in practical applications, CoRePET paves the way for broader adoption and encourages further research into sustainable construction practices. This project represents a significant step forward in reducing the construction industry’s reliance on steel and advancing eco-friendly innovations.

Ruth Psaila Brancaleone and Arif Rochman are members of the Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering at the University of Malta. Szabolcs Kiss is a physicist with Laser Engineering and Development Ltd.

Sound Bites

• Over 450 million years ago, plants began the transition from water to dry land. Hornworts were among the first pioneers to make this transition. New insights into the hornworts’ genetic blueprint reveal that their chromosome remained remarkably stable despite their deep evolutionary history. Researchers also uncovered new information about genes involved in flavonoid production and hormone signalling, helping our understanding of how early land plants adapted to their new, challenging environment.

• Lead pollution likely caused widespread IQ declines in ancient Rome. Ancient lead pollution stemmed largely from silver mining, whereby the lead-rich galena was melted down to extract silver. For every gram in silver obtained, thousands of grams of lead were released into the atmosphere. The study suggests that the higher air lead concentrations in that period led to widespread cognitive decline including a 2.5- to 3-point reduction in intelligence quotient throughout the Roman Empire.

For more soundbites, listen to Radio Mocha www.fb.com/RadioMochaMalta/.

DID YOU KNOW?

• Concrete is incredibly strong, with a compression strength between 3,000 and 7,000 psi.

• It is resistant to erosion, fire, rotting, rusting and weathering, requiring minimal maintenance and repair.

• Romans are said to be the first to make use of concrete, by combining lime, water and volcanic ash.

• It reaches 90% of its full strength after curing for around four weeks, then continues to harden over time through chemical reactions such as the absorption of CO 2 .

For more trivia, see: www.um.edu.mt/think.