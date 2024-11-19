When bombs started dropping on the Three Cities in June 1940, several fell in the vicinity of the Cospicua parish church due to its proximity to Dock No.1.

Although the surrounding buildings were nearly demolished, the church did not suffer any damage. However, Cospicua’s Collegiate Chapter decided to transfer the titular statue and painting of the Immaculate Conception and other works of art to Birkirkara for safe keeping.

During an extraordinary meeting held at the Bonnici Institute in Ħamrun, the Collegiate Chapter of Cospicua solemnly pledged that if the church were to survive the heavy raids, they would transport the titular statue and painting in pilgrimage from the collegiate church of Birkirkara back to Cospicua when the war ended. The pledge was confirmed by Archbishop Dom Mauro Caruana in a decree dated July 29, 1941.

Cospicua’s titular statue of the Immaculate Conception leaving the collegiate church of Birkirkara on November 19, 1944.

The capitular deputies of Cospicua invited and urged all the clergy, secular and religious associations and clubs, and the religious in general, to take part in this manifestation of thanksgiving and devotion towards Mary Immaculate.

Although the war was still raging in Europe, in 1944, the Collegiate Chapter decided to fulfil the pledge made in 1941. After receiving the necessary permit from Archbishop Michael Gonzi to fulfil the pledge by a decree from the Curia on October 16, 1944, the Chapter decided on October 19 to form a deputation to organise the solemn pilgrimage with the titular statue and painting.

A leaflet distributed for the occasion of the return of the Titular Statue of Immaculate Conception to Cospicua, with the heading: ‘Ejjew immoru ghal Madonna 19 ta' Novembru 1944’.

The pilgrimage was held on November 19, 1944. Almost the entire population of Cospicua gathered at about 7am in the parish square of Birkirkara. However, it was soon possible to note that the throngs of people present were actually from all over Malta and the pilgrimage, in fact, took the shape of a national event rather than a parochial procession.

According to a Times of Malta reporter: “The scene in the parish square at Birkirkara at 1pm can only be described by those who witnessed it. As the statue of the Immaculate Conception appeared at the door of the church, just one word was uttered by some 5,000 men, women and children: “Il-Madonna” – Our Lady.

The Cospicua parish church, dedicated to the Immaculate Conception, survived the war although some 40 bombs dropped nearby.

“All the balconies from Birkirkara to Cospicua were covered with silk cloths and with framed pictures of Our Lady surrounded by roses. The pilgrimage started with a solemn mass at Birkirkara’s St Helen’s Basilica, after which the church bells started ringing festive melodious notes.

“All religious orders and institutions of Cospicua, other religious organisations joining in from other parishes, together with thousands of people of all ages from Malta and Gozo, commenced the pilgrimage, followed half way with the titular statue and painting. There were at least 16 band clubs from all over Malta displaying their standards in the pilgrimage. Momentous stops were held on the way to Cospicua, most noteworthy being those at Ħamrun.”

Cospicua’s titular painting in front of the parish church at the end of the pilgrimage.

The whole crowd in Ħamrun burst into cheers, quickly suppressed as the Ave Maria was intoned.

It is reckoned that some 30,000 people took part in the fulfilment of the Blitz-time vow. The pilgrimage ended with a sacramental blessing by Bishop Emanuel Galea.

Charles Debono is curator of the National War Museum.