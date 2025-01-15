A mosaic panel has been inaugurated at the Scouts headquarters in Xagħra. The project started in December 2023 during the group’s Christmas activity when members were asked to sketch designs that symbolise what makes them happy, what inspires them and what they consider beautiful in their daily lives.

All members contributed to the design and assembly of the mosaic under the guidance of Gozitan mosaic artist Mary Portelli, who finalised the actual design using the various ideas submitted by members. Subsequently, during another group activity in June 2024, the members took part in the assembly of the mosaic panel which was unveiled last month.

The topmost part of the mosaic contains the slogan Nibnu dinja aħjar (Creating a better world), part of the mission of scouting. The central tree represents nature but also strength through good foundations, which is what the Scout movement tries to instil in its members.

The Xagħra Scout Group scarf with its fleur-de-lys embossed woggle is wrapped around the tree trunk. The scarf is worn by all members to foster a sense of belonging. Within the tree leaves one sees the colours of the five representatives, namely the Beaver, Cub, Scout, Venture and Rover sections.

On the top edge of the tree there are family, friends, music, animals, home, sports and food, while other sections of the mosaic include items representing nature, including a rainbow, clouds, sun, sea, birds, butterflies, flowers, pets, a beach and dolphins. The mosaic also depicts the Qortin promontory.

The mosaic is affixed at the main assembly point/play area of the Xagħra Scout Group to serve as a reminder that together we can create something beautiful and meaningful.