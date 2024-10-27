With a domestic audiovisual industry which strives to flourish and grow notwithstanding the issues faced by a small island like Malta, Creative Europe MEDIA can play a key role in opening doors for the necessary growth of the Maltese Audiovisual Industry. The programme offers support through funding, training and networking opportunities, all necessary pieces of a puzzle in making Malta a competitive player in the European audiovisual landscape.

What does Creative Europe MEDIA target? MEDIA supports film, TV, video games, and immersive content, helping creators develop, distribute, and promote their work internationally—and it doesn’t stop there! The programme supports many different aspects of the audiovisual industry: European Festivals, the place where businesses and markets meet; training to support emerging talents; nurturing audiences, without which content would lose its meaning and much more! At the heart of all of these calls is the push towards celebrating cultural diversity through fostering collaborations between different MEDIA countries and expanding the reach of European film.

Rebecca Cremona, founder of Kukumajsa was the first Maltese beneficiary of Creative Europe MEDIA Funds. In Cremona’s own words: “The Creative Europe mini-slate funding has enabled Kukumajsa to develop scripts and pitching packages for its pipeline projects, to the degree necessary for them to attract concrete interest of strong international partners in an increasingly competitive film and TV environment. The expansion it has made possible has also brought exposure to top tier professionals and practices for the entire team, fostering knowledge and experience which will payoff beyond the mini-slate itself.”

The programme is a vital resource for Maltese creatives looking to take their work to the next level. Whether you’re developing a new film, TV show, or interactive digital project, MEDIA offers the funding, training, and international networks that can help bring your vision to life.

Now is the time to explore the opportunities provided by Creative Europe MEDIA. Follow our Facebook Page: Creative Europe Desk Malta, visit www.creativeeuropemalta.mt or get in touch by calling us on 2090 8997 or by sending us an email on info.mediadesk@ewropakreattiva.mt to find out how you can apply for funding, and access the opportunities provided by Creative Europe. The world is waiting for your story.