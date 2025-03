A 33-year-old Italian cyclist was grievously injured on Friday morning in a collision with a truck in San Gwann.

A police spokesperson said the accident happened at 10.45am in Triq tal-Balal involving a DAF truck driven by a 32-year-old man from Mosta and the cyclist.

The cyclist was treated by emergency services on site and taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are under way.