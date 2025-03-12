Gozo’s Dar il-Kantuniera is planning to offer its services to individuals with the dual diagnosis of mental health and substance abuse and has signed an agreement with the OASI Foundation to collaborate on staff training and client support.

To date, Dar il-Kantuniera only accepted those struggling with mental health challenges, but through this memorandum of understanding between The Malta Trust Foundation and OASI it can now focus on those dual-diagnosis cases who are ready to return to the community.

Located in Għarb, the residence has achieved an impressive 86 per cent success rate in helping individuals with mental health issues reintegrate into the community, away from institutionalisation. It offers a short-stay residential programme, that deals with a social perspective to mental health, and is a collaboration between the Gozo Ministry, The Malta Trust Foundation and the Mental Health Association Gozo.

TMTF founder and chair Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca explained that the previous admittance criteria had been too rigid and the challenges of mental health struggles and drug use kept cropping up.

“This MoU will help expand our services and enhance our outreach within the community, ensuring those in need receive comprehensive rehabilitation and support to be able to be reintegrated within the community and with their families,” Ms Coleiro Preca said.

Dar il-Kantuniera was founded on the principles of prevention and social reintegration, helping clients rebuild their skills and regain independence within the community, in a place that has the feel and safety of a home.

TMTF brings together academics, psychosocial professionals, the business community and civil society organisations to bridge the gaps that frequently arise without duplicating services, while OASI works to educate and help prevent people from turning to harmful behaviours and offers services that enable them to develop the skills to face life’s difficulties.