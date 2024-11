The health authorities on Monday warned the public to avoid consuming desiccated and shredded coconut by Campella as it could be contaminated with Salmonella.

The Environmental Health Directorate said in a statement the product came in 400g packets with an expiry date set at September 30, 2025. The product's lot number is 0624.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt