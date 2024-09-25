The health authorities are warning Dominos customers that garlic and herb and BBQ dips served up until last week contained undeclared peanuts.

In a statement, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the garlic dip was distributed up until September 16, while the BBQ dip was served until September 20.

They were served in tubs of 25g.

The dips should not be consumed by people who are allergic or intolerant to peanuts as they contain mustard powder which contains undeclared peanuts.

More information between 8am and 2.30pm on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt