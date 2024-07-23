The Finnish government released a draft in July 2024 of the new licence system that will take place in 2026. The new legislation introduces stricter regulations, including the potential restriction or prohibition of bonuses.

This has significant implications for many online casinos that support the Finnish language, including those operating under the MGA (Malta Gaming Authority) licence.

There is no licence regimen in place in Finland and players can freely choose where to play online. Most likely several online casinos will apply for the Finnish licence as well as they are quite familiar with the market and have a lot of data already.

What known online casinos already have going for them

Pay N Play gaming

Pay N Play combines customer identification and deposit into one smooth process. According to kasinot-ilman-rekisteröitymistä.com, a website specialized in Pay N Play casinos without registration, more than half of the players in Finland choose Pay N Play casinos over regular online casinos. Most online casinos in the Finnish language already work together with payment processors that offer Pay N Play payments that don’t require a separate registration from the end consumer.

Large game selection

There are many game providers currently available and this gives online casinos a lot of options when deciding what to offer. The best sites generally have a larger selection of games available. And they also know what players like to play. Offering more games might be one asset to target new customers, if bonuses in Finland would be banned altogether.

Existing player database

Many online casinos already have a large database of existing Finnish customers. Meaning they aren’t new to the market and have a good knowledge already in-house. This will also help generate revenue from the beginning instead of just having costs towards the new customer acquisition.

Used to competition

It’s no secret that offshore online casinos are more used to competition than government monopolies. For them, the environment of open competition is nothing new. The potential ban on bonuses would take away a good marketing option to attract new players. But online casinos in general are used to working with advertising restrictions and are better equipped to adapt.

Potential impact on online casinos

Increased regulatory compliance costs:

In future, casinos may need to apply for a Finnish licence to continue operating in Finland under the new law. This involves understanding and adhering to the specific regulatory requirements outlined by the Finnish authorities, which could increase operational costs.

Market adaptation:

Casinos will need to adapt their marketing and bonus strategies to comply with Finnish regulations. This may involve significant changes to their existing promotional activities, which are currently more liberal under other licence frameworks. Banning bonuses would mean that casinos need to figure out a new way to market their product.

Competition from domestic operators:

Finnish players may seek domestic alternatives due to regulatory constraints on international operators. Both Veikkaus and PAF are well-known brands in Finland and if there is no clear separation between the international brands then people in Finland might opt to choose the local casinos instead.

Player migration:

There's a risk that players may migrate to unregulated or less regulated markets if they perceive the new regulations as too restrictive. However, it remains a challenge for the Finnish authorities to control cross-border gambling effectively.

Will most casinos apply for Finnish licences?

Given the attractiveness of the Finnish market, it is likely that many online casinos with these customers will apply for Finnish licences to maintain their presence. The decision will depend on several factors:

Market size and profitability:

The size and profitability of the Finnish market will be a major consideration. If the Finnish market represents a significant portion of their revenue, applying for a licence will be a strategic move to retain this customer base. Many known large companies in Malta are household names in Finland.

Casinos will weigh the costs of compliance, including potential changes to their bonus structures and marketing strategies, against the benefits of accessing the Finnish market. This analysis will determine whether the investment in obtaining and maintaining a Finnish licence is justified or not.

Regulatory clarity and stability:

The clarity and stability of the new regulations will also play a crucial role. Casinos need assurance that the regulatory environment is predictable and that compliance will lead to sustainable operations in the long term. In the draft, there aren’t any clear guidelines set yet, which is not great.

Conclusion

While the draft legislation poses challenges, it also offers an opportunity for online casinos to establish a regulated presence in Finland. By applying for Finnish licences, they can continue to serve Finnish players, albeit under stricter regulations. This strategic move will help them maintain their market share and potentially gain a competitive edge by demonstrating compliance and commitment to responsible gambling practices.

The final decision will depend on a careful assessment of the regulatory landscape, market potential, and compliance costs. For now, the situation remains fluid, and casinos will closely monitor the developments in Finland's gambling legislation to make informed decisions.

