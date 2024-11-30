A 24-year-old man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he crashed into a van on Selmun Hill in the early hours of Saturday morning. 

Selmun Hill is a major road that connects Mellieħa to Xemxija. 

A police spokesperson told Times of Malta that the collision was reported at around 6.30am, when the 24-year-old resident from Msida lost control of his Toyota van, ended up in the opposite lane and crashed into another van. 

The other van was driven by a 33-year-old man from Fgura. 

A medical team was called to the scene, and while the 33-year-old suffered from no injuries, the 24-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

His condition is still unknown.

One lane of the road was closed, causing a build-up of traffic in the area. 

 

 

 

