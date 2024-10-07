President Myriam Spiteri Debono welcomed the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh at the Presidential Palace in Valletta on Monday, as the British royals began a four-day visit to mark the 60th anniversary of Malta’s independence.

The Duke and Duchess are also meeting Prime Minister Robert Abela on Monday.

It is the first visit by members of the British royal family since the Duke of Kent visited in November 2018. King Charles, at the time Prince of Wales, visited Malta in 2017 to mark 75 years since Malta was awarded the George Cross.

During their visit, the Duke and Duchess will visit sites dedicated to Malta’s role in the Second World War, including a new monument dedicated to submariners.

They will meet Armed Forces personnel and members of the Maltese-UK Veterans’ Association at an event held at the Malta Maritime Museum, Their Royal Highnesses will have the opportunity to hear from Armed Forces personnel and members of the Maltese-UK Veterans’ Association.

A number of people lined up around Castille Square to welcome the prince. Photo: Emma Borg

The Duke will then join young people participating in The Duke of Edinburgh International Award to formally open the organisation’s new headquarters in Malta.

On Wednesday, the royal couple will tour Villa Guardamangia where, as Princess Elizabeth, the late Queen lived with the late Prince Philip between 1949 and 1951.

Afterwards, they will visit the National Library to view artefacts which document Malta’s changing relationship with the UK, including a letter signed by Queen Elizabeth II inaugurating the first parliament in 1964.

They will then attend an ecumenical service at the Anglican Pro-Cathedral, an institution of which Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, was Patron.

Later, the Duchess of Edinburgh will lay a posy in memory of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a journalist killed in 2017. She will also attend a discussion with members of Malta’s Police Force and Human Rights Directorate about supporting victims of human-trafficking and gender-based violence.

The Duke and Duchess will wrap up their Malta visit by attending the King’s Birthday Reception, hosted by the British High Commissioner.