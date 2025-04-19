Fortunately, the number of environmentalists is on the rise as more individuals recognise that our islands are at a critical juncture – our open spaces are under threat from rampant development and our coasts and seas are being irrevocably depleted.

Political decisions are having a direct impact on our environment. As environmentalists, we respond to projects proposed by the government and private entities that could harm our surroundings.

These projects include construction in outside development zones, the demolition of historical buildings to make way for modern apartments, proposals for high-rise developments, the transformation of coastal areas into holiday resorts and road expansions that jeopardise trees and agricultural land.

Din l-Art Ħelwa recently concluded a five-year battle to try to save Marsalforn Valley. Although the road-widening project will still proceed, the loss of mature trees has been significantly reduced from the originally planned 183 to only 13.

Now, the government is looking to widen the rural road in Siġġiewi.

A decision to raise building heights in a village can rapidly transform it into a construction site

Trees provide numerous benefits, including shade and oxygen, while agricultural land is crucial for cultivating the food we consume. In addition to fruits and vegetables, fertile land is essential for growing fodder for livestock.

Reducing rural land will lead to a decline in domestic food production, making us increasingly dependent on imports – a reliance that poses significant risks, especially when issues arise with the countries from which we source our food. Being an island exacerbates this danger.

The government has clear plans to continue increasing both population and tourism. Many homes are being demolished to construct apartments of questionable architectural merit, driven solely by commercial interests.

Hotels and holiday apartments are proposed at every turn, which will necessitate broader roads and more housing, further eroding our already limited open spaces.

Development near the coast – such as in Marsalforn Bay, Xlendi Bay and Buġibba Bay – has resulted in the loss of natural sand dunes, the original source of sandy beaches. Sandy beaches, beloved by both locals and tourists, have been severely depleted.

Even road-widening projects along the coast occur without justification, while other critical roads desperately need upgrades, leading to further loss of valuable coastal space.

Can you envision what our foreshore will look like in a few years if population and tourist numbers continue to rise? There are already too few beaches, and those we have are continually being engulfed by development.

The term “sustainable coastal development” is a misnomer; development so close to the shore can never be truly sustainable.

A political decision to raise building heights in a village can rapidly transform it into a construction site. Apartment owners seize the opportunity to add floors, while homeowners demolish their aesthetically-pleasing residences to convert them into apartments.

This has led to the unfortunate loss of many visually appealing homes, with the remaining structures now sandwiched between towering apartments, struggling for sunlight, airflow and parking spaces. Streets become chaotic mosaics of colours and shapes.

The increase in dust and pollutants from heavy vehicles, coupled with the rising number of residents in the area, leads to exponential growth in traffic and pollution.

Specifically, particulate matter (PM10) produced by construction sites can enter our respiratory systems, increasing the risk of sinusitis, respiratory issues and allergies like asthma. Finer particles (PM2.5), stemming from vehicles and fuel combustion, penetrate deeper into our lungs, potentially causing severe illnesses, including cancer.

The health implications of air pollution are particularly alarming for pregnant women, infants and children. In polluted areas, the risks of infant mortality, premature births, low birth weights and congenital defects are significantly increased.

Studies suggest that exposure to air pollution during pregnancy can lead to long-term health issues, including a heightened risk of heart disease and diabetes in adulthood.

The rapid decline of our open spaces because of poor planning is detrimental to our mental well-being. High-quality landscaping in urban areas can reduce stress and enhance our quality of life. It can improve air quality, decrease noise pollution and provide spaces for children to play and engage with nature.

Noise pollution from heavy vehicles, excavation and construction also disturbs neighbours, diminishing their quality of rest and sleep and increasing frustration.

It makes little sense for a country to prioritise economic gain over the health of its inhabitants. A nation that enacts laws favouring construction, encroaches upon agricultural land and coastal areas to widen roads while failing to invest in a robust public transport system and encourages an influx of people into an already overcrowded island without assessing infrastructure capacity is not prioritising the well-being of its citizens or the environment.

This is a country managed by short-sighted and self-serving leadership, exploiting today’s resources out of greed while jeopardising the future health of its children. It is evident that neither of the two major political parties places much importance on our natural and built environment, as evidenced by their neglect of these issues in electoral campaigns.

Now we find ourselves at a crossroads: well-being versus wealth. It is important for all citizens to ponder this question: who gets to choose?

Stanley Farrugia Randon is a long-standing council member of Din l-Art Ħelwa, a specialist in family medicine and author of a booklet titled It-Tniġġis u s-Saħħa.