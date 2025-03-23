Malta’s economy is often praised for its strong growth, yet, many families find themselves struggling to keep up with the rising cost of living. While GDP figures look impressive on paper, the reality for thousands of hardworking Maltese people is very different. Skyrocketing prices, stagnant wages and a lack of real opportunities are pushing families to the brink of financial hardship.

Yes, the economy has expanded but who is truly benefiting? While many within the Labour Party, including ministers and their trusted associates, thrive, everyday workers are barely making ends meet. The cost of living has reached unprecedented levels – rent, food and essential services have all become more expensive. Meanwhile, wages have not kept pace with inflation, leaving families with less disposable income and mounting financial stress.

Young people, despite being well-educated and ambitious, are struggling to find stable, well-paying jobs that offer a future in Malta. Many are forced to accept precarious work or low salaries that do not reflect their skills and qualifications. As a result, a growing number are seeking better opportunities abroad, leading to a worrying brain drain. This is not just a loss of talent – it’s a sign that our economic system is failing the very people it should be empowering.

The harsh reality is that more Maltese families are at risk of poverty. Eurostat data indicates that a significant portion of households live pay cheque to pay cheque, with little to no savings. Many pensioners – who have contributed to Malta’s progress their entire lives – are now struggling to afford even the most basic necessities, such as food, medication and utilities. Instead of enjoying a well-earned retirement, they face financial uncertainty and hardship.

At the same time, home ownership has become an unattainable dream for many young families. Rising property prices and expensive rental rates make it nearly impossible for first-time buyers to enter the housing market without taking on unsustainable debt. The government continues to boast about economic success but numbers alone do not tell the real story of everyday struggles.

As financial stress increases so does social instability. Crime rates are rising and many citizens feel an increasing sense of insecurity. Reports of theft, drug-related offences and violence have become more common, making communities feel less safe. When people are pushed into financial desperation, social issues follow.

A truly prosperous nation should not only focus on economic indicators but also ensure that its people feel secure and protected in their own homes and neighbourhoods.

It is time for Malta to move beyond economic figures and focus on real solutions that improve the lives of all its citizens. We need policies that ensure fair wages that keep up with the rising cost of living, create better job opportunities, particularly for young professionals and skilled workers, make housing more affordable for first-time buyers and renters, offer stronger support for pensioners and vulnerable families and invest in security measures and community programmes to reduce crime.

A strong economy should not just benefit the few at the top – it should create opportunities for everyone. Malta deserves leadership that prioritises the well-being of all its citizens, not just those with wealth and power.

We must build an economy that works for the many, not just the privileged few.

Now is the time for real change. Now is the time for a better Malta.

Leone Sciberras

Leone Sciberras is a Nationalist Party electoral candidate.