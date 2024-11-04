Tomorrow’s presidential contest in the US is a crucial election with major implications for American democracy, Washington’s role in the world, transatlantic relations and global stability.

The two presidential candidates, Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, and former president Donald Trump, a Republican, could not have more contrasting views on all major areas, including foreign, economic and social policies.

While Harris is a strong believer in the transatlantic alliance, the rule of law, a free press, sensible economic policies, social justice and a leading role for America on the world stage, Trump is the antithesis of all this.

The Republican candidate is no fan of NATO or the EU, he does not believe America should be the leader of the free world, he consistently attacks the independent media and bases his economic policies on tax breaks for billionaires and outdated protectionism. However, it is not just that Trump’s policies are wrong and dangerous, he is simply not suited to be the next American president. He is a convicted felon, a pathological liar, he still refuses to accept that Joe Biden won the 2020 election, he said he wants to be a dictator “for one day”, he has expressed admiration for Vladimir Putin, threatened to fire generals he considers ‘disloyal’ and his mental abilities have been called into question.

Trump is without doubt a direct threat to American democracy – he has never condemned the storming of the US Congress by his fanatical supporters in January 2020 who were attempting to overturn the election results – in fact, he has praised what took place on that day.

And last July he told a rally that if they vote for him this November, “in four years, you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good, you’re not gonna have to vote.”

Significantly, not one of Trump’s cabinet members from his previous presidency – as well as his own vice president, Mike Pence – have endorsed him. And many Republicans, including some who worked for Trump in the 2016 – 2020 administration have openly declared that are putting country before party and will be voting for Harris.

The opinion polls are predicting a close result with the usual group of ‘battleground states’ determining the outcome. The fact that Harris is not far ahead in the polls tells us a lot about the state of American democracy and the US will need to conduct some serious soul-searching after the election irrespective of who is elected president.

The US Republican Party, too, will need to undergo some soul-searching. The once great party of Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan, George H. Bush, John McCain, and Mitt Romney has allowed itself to be hijacked by Trump and has turned into a cult-like organisation. It is a shadow of its former self, it has embraced far-right ideology and rarely tolerates dissent within its ranks.

There is no doubt that Harris has the necessary credentials and the right policies to be the next US president.

She is also part of the Biden administration which overall has a good economic and foreign policy record, and unlike her opponent she brings out the best in America.

Trump is a dangerous divisive figure who brings out the worst in people. He is a threat to American democracy and his foreign policy will make the world a much more unstable place.

In these challenging times, with so many global conflicts, the world needs a rational, level-headed person in the White House. That person is not Trump.

An America in turmoil, which is what will happen if Trump returns to Washington, cannot engage constructively with the world.

We hope US voters will use their common sense and elect Harris as their next president. A great deal is at stake.